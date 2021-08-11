Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grundy, Kane, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grundy; Kane; Kendall The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 949 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Homer Glen, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained Weather Spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Batavia, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Coal City, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Diamond, Newark, Millington and Big Rock. Including the following interstates I-80 between mile markers 104 and 122. I-88 between mile markers 108 and 120. This includes... Aurora University, Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway and Fairgrounds, IL Math and Science Academy, Waubonsee Community College, and William G Stratton State Park. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH