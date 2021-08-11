Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grundy County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grundy, Kane, Kendall by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grundy; Kane; Kendall The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 949 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Homer Glen, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained Weather Spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Batavia, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Coal City, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Diamond, Newark, Millington and Big Rock. Including the following interstates I-80 between mile markers 104 and 122. I-88 between mile markers 108 and 120. This includes... Aurora University, Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway and Fairgrounds, IL Math and Science Academy, Waubonsee Community College, and William G Stratton State Park. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batavia, IL
City
Kane, IL
City
Homer Glen, IL
City
Plainfield, IL
City
Chicago, IL
County
Kane County, IL
County
Kendall County, IL
County
Grundy County, IL
City
Coal City, IL
City
Montgomery, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Plano, IL
City
Yorkville, IL
City
Oswego, IL
City
Joliet, IL
City
Sugar Grove, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Severe Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Channahon#Aurora University#Science Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy