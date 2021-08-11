Cancel
Galesburg, IL

Rupert sentenced to 105 months for rioting in Minneapolis

A Galesburg man has been sentenced to nearly 9 years in federal prison for setting fire in a cell phone store in Minneapolis in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. 29-year-old Matthew L. Rupert was sentenced Tuesday to 105 months in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

