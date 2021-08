The White House has little confidence it can evacuate all U.S. nationals from Afghanistan before the Taliban take full control of the country. The administration said as much this week, although not in so many words. The vague, noncommittal language used this week by White House officials, coupled with detailed reports claiming the administration failed to put together an evacuation plan for American citizens prior to withdrawing, signals that not even the people in charge of the U.S.’s slipshod, frantic retreat from Afghanistan believe all U.S. citizens will make it home.