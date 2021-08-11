Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices

By ZEKE MILLER
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywb4V_0bOT5Cc900

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration is moving at home and abroad to try to address concerns about rising energy prices slowing the nation's recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to move faster to restore global supply of petroleum to pre-pandemic levels, and the White House asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the domestic gasoline market for any anti-competitive behavior that could be increasing prices.

The joint actions come as the administration is increasingly sensitive to rising prices across the economy as it faces both political and policy pressure from inflation.

“Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery," Sullivan said in a statement. He said the administration was pressuring OPEC and producers allied with the cartel to more quickly undo the production cuts put in place at the start of the pandemic.

“The production cuts made during the pandemic should be reversed as the global economy recovers in order to lower prices for consumers," Biden said Wednesday.

Biden's National Economic Council director, Brian Deese, asked the FTC head, Lina Khan, to “monitor the U.S. gasoline market and address any illegal conduct that might be contributing to price increases for consumers at the pump.” The FTC is an independent agency and may take advice, but not direction, from the White House.

Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices jumped 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. They have increased a substantial 5.4% compared with a year earlier, erasing much of the benefit to workers from higher pay.

Gas prices are up about a $1 from than a year ago as Americans hit peak summer driving season and return to roads after pandemic shut-ins. The White House says it's no cause for alarm, saying the country is “not at an historically high gas price moment" and that prices are roughly where they were in 2018, still Biden acknowledged they're high enough to “pinch” working families.

“I want to make sure that nothing stands in the way of oil price declines leading to lower gas prices for consumers,” Biden added.

Rising prices, both at the pump and across other consumer goods, have become a potent talking point among Biden's GOP critics. The White House has insisted that inflation will cool as the economy recovers from the twin shocks of the pandemic and the nation's ongoing recovery from the virus-induced lockdowns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
68K+
Followers
61K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Ap#The White House#National Economic Council#The Labor Department#Americans#Gop#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Indiana StateVincennes Sun Commercial

Indiana senators blast Biden in letter over gas prices, oil production

In a letter sent Monday to President Joe Biden, Indiana's U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun condemned the Democratic chief executive for encouraging foreign countries to step up their oil production to help reduce fuel prices in the United States. "It is astonishing that your administration is now seeking...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sen. Scott: It’s Time To Consider The 25th Amendment And Investigate Biden’s Actions

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott seems ready to go where Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted to tread not long ago – and perhaps significantly further. Pelosi raised eyebrows among the political class a month before the election when she trotted out a bill to create a special panel that would help the Cabinet and Congress determine if the 25th Amendment should be invoked.
Presidential ElectionTelegraph

Biden’s disastrous lack of judgment bodes ill for both the economy and the stock market

We are little more than six months in and already Joe Biden’s presidency is coming apart at the seams. America’s humiliation at the hands of the Taliban’s ragtag army of motorcycle-mounted zealots would appear at first glance to have few implications for the economy and the stock market, but if it harms Biden’s ability to get his domestic agenda through Congress, or otherwise undermines its credibility, then it most certainly does.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden has set the inflation time bomb

Although little noticed by the media, a research report by Wall Street economists predicts a significant burst of inflation fueled by the "epic proportion of monetary and fiscal stimulus." It warns that global economies are "sitting on a time bomb." The report is a stark warning that President Joe Biden's...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden's electric vehicle delusion

The promise of a utopian future of electric vehicles marches on, most recently with President Joe Biden’s call for half of all new vehicles sold to be electric by 2030, a variation of General Motors’s commitment to phase out gas and diesel engines by 2035 . Leaving aside the affordability and subsidy problems therein, two inconvenient truths make these aspirations delusional.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil industry sues Biden administration over drilling auction pause

(Reuters) -Major U.S. oil industry groups on Monday sued the Biden administration for halting drilling auctions on federal lands and waters this year, arguing the government is required by law to hold regular sales. The American Petroleum Institute (API) and 11 other groups filed the lawsuit in federal court in...
Energy Industrywincountry.com

Solar could be 40% of U.S. power by 2035 -Biden administration

(Reuters) – Solar could supply more than 40% of the nation’s electricity by 2035 – up from 3% today – if Congress adopts policies like tax credits for renewable energy projects and component factories, according to a memo published on Tuesday by the Department of Energy. The memo is part...
Energy IndustryNewsbug.info

Biden to resume oil, gas drilling-rights sales as appeal unfolds

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling against its moratorium on the sale of new drilling rights and expanding its scrutiny of the activity. “Federal onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing will continue as required by the district court while the government’s appeal is pending,”...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Biden seeks ways to speed up evacuations from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discussed ways to accelerate evacuations of Americans and refugees from Afghanistan with his national security team on Wednesday, a White House official said. With the Taliban having taken control of Afghanistan in the past week the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy