Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

Crypto leaders are obsessed with life extension. Here’s why

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is on a mission to make humans immortal. Buterin, 27, proposes the idea that aging is an engineering problem. He is not alone in his combined interest in Bitcoin and biohacking. Famous biomedical aging researcher Aubrey de Grey, Xanadu architect and Agoric chief scientist Mark Miller, Bitcoin Cash billionaire Roger Ver and former chief technology officer of Coinbase and a16z general partner Balaji Srinivasan, are all fascinated by the pursuit of longevity.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Ver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Cryptocurrency#Ethereum Co#Agoric#A16z General#Blockchain#Cryptosat July 26 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum co-founder’s new role might have this effect on Dogecoin

The reasons behind Dogecoin‘s exponential growth were many, but DOGE’s utility and development activity were hardly ever a part of that. The network is now all set to be revamped after being more or less dead in terms of development in the past. According to a statement issued by the Dogecoin Foundation on Tuesday, the organization is re-establishing itself with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as its “blockchain and crypto adviser.”
MarketsValueWalk

Founders’ Fork: The Ethereum Architects Now Locked in Battle

Seven years ago, eight brainiacs with diverse talents and lofty ambitions broke bread in Zug, Switzerland, and hashed out the future of what would become the world’s busiest blockchain. Arnott Opportunities Strategy Adds 44.8% On Uranium Basket Bets. Kenny Arnott's Arnott Opportunities Strategy generated a net return of 44.8% for...
MarketsInvestorPlace

ETH Crypto News: Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Wants to Transform the No. 2 Crypto

Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is one of the most robust blockchain networks in the world. The network has remained on the cutting edge, and it seeks to adapt where it previously might have fallen off. To accommodate increasingly large volumes of transactions, the network created sharding to break down pieces of data. To make mining of ETH a greener process, Ethereum is transitioning from proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake algorithm. With today’s ETH crypto news, the network’s founder shows his desire to transform governance on Ethereum.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

A Practitioner in the Blockchain World: ViaBTC Continues to Lay out the Entire Ecosystem

The blockchain industry has never been short of topical issues. Within a few short years, hundreds of blockchain companies and projects have experienced their highs and lows in several rounds of bull and bear markets. Some projects rose to fame overnight and then disappeared in the blink of an eye. Countless entrepreneurs and companies keep throwing themselves into the endless stream of popular concepts, just like moths flying into the fire. Only very few can survive. Perseverance has, therefore, become the hardest thing in the most sought-after industry where the cycle of ups and downs continues forever.
Currencieswmleader.com

Bitcoin is king of crypto but ‘Ethereum’s ascent to the top of the cryptoverse seems unstoppable,’ says analyst

Bitcoin, the world’s No. 1 crypto and the genesis of the current revolution in digital assets may one day bow down to a new king of the sector, speculates a researcher. “Ethereum will continue to outperform Bitcoin in 2021 and will, ultimately, exceed its rival’s value,” wrote Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group, a large financial advisory firm and asset manager, in a Wednesday note.
MarketsCoinDesk

The Poly Hack and Crypto’s Trust Issues

When the Poly Network was hacked early last week for about $600 million worth of various cryptocurrencies, the attack was notable mainly for its size. It’s the biggest crypto hack ever – though not by much over 2018’s $500 million Coincheck hack. From 50,000 feet, it seemed like the logical progression of a series of hacks going back to the exploit that allegedly brought down Mt. Gox circa 2013, itself worth about $473 million at 2014 BTC prices.
Commodities & Futurecryptocoingossip.com

Staking will eat blockchain for breakfast — Here’s why

The market for staking has accelerated rapidly recently, and a shift to PoS will ensure that the blockchain ecosystem is more resilient. In early July, JPMorgan released a report in which two of the bank’s analysts projected that the staking industry would be worth $40 billion in rewards by 2025. The report anticipates that once the Ethereum 2.0 network completes its transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS,) payouts will more than double, up to $20 million from the current $9 million. Within the next four years, it will double again.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Interview with Abraham Endre aka Silur, Early Ethereum Dev And Blockchain Pioneer

The cryptocurrency industry is finally experiencing adoption worthy of what the technology has to offer the world. Mainstream penetration might still seem a distance away compared to technologies like the internet, but without early pioneers like Abraham Endre, perhaps better known throughout the industry as Silur, the industry would be nowhere as far as it is today.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Here’s why the ‘real test’ for Bitcoin is coming

Bitcoin’s price rejected resistance at $48,000 on Saturday and was trading at $45,787. This meant that the downward pressure has remained in the market and we are not quite out of the woods yet. However, analysts have found a tested sign to predict what direction the BTC market could take.
Stocksmoney.com

Diversification Is the Key to Investing in Stocks and Bonds. Here's Why It Can Work for Crypto, Too

Mark Farfan treats crypto as a mixture of investing and gambling. He’s a long-term holder who only puts in what he’s comfortable losing. While most of Farfan’s crypto portfolio — 80% — is in coins he’s confident are here for the long haul, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, he’s also branched out into smaller coins like Cardano, Litecoin and Stellar. The 30-year-old from Ottawa says the more coins he bets on, the more likely to bet on one that takes off.
MarketsWNET New York

Why Crypto Matters

Cornell University trade economist Eswar Prasad discusses how cryptocurrencies are impacting the future of markets and global stability. HEFFNER: I’m Alexander Heffner, your host on The Open Mind, I’m delighted to welcome today’s guest, Professor Eswar Prasad. He is the professor of trade policy at Cornell University and author of the upcoming book “The Future of Money: How the Digital Revolution is Transforming Currencies and Finance.” Thank you so much for joining me today, Professor.
MarketsFast Company

Why one of Ethereum’s cofounders is walking away from crypto

Anthony Di Iorio became interested in the blockchain and Bitcoin a decade ago—so interested that he cofounded the Ethereum blockchain network in 2013 with Vitalik Buterin. Since Di Iorio stepped away from the daily operation of the network in 2015, Ethereum has become the second-biggest blockchain in the world, behind Bitcoin, and Ethereum’s native currency token, called Ether, has a market value of about $225 billion, according to Bloomberg. Di Iorio, who also bought Bitcoin early on, has become a millionaire many times over, landing him on Forbes’s richest people in crypto list.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

In crypto, no one cares who you are: Here’s why that’s a good thing

Blockchains provide a trust-free anonymous intermediary for objective transactional actions, putting wealth transfer back in the hands of the individual and out of the hands of centralized control. This, unsurprisingly, has stepped on the toes of a number of governments. To make matters worse, supporting this technology can be misconstrued...
StocksMotley Fool

Cardano Is Up 60% This Month. Here's Why

Crypto investors are excited about Cardano's smart contract launch. Cardano's (ADA) price has jumped 60% since the start of August after the team set a date for its smart contract launch. Cardano is a popular cryptocurrency that was launched in 2015 by Charles Hoskinson who also co-founded Ethereum (ETH). The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy