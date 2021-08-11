News Briefs 8-12-21

Since suffering an electrical fire in December 2017, the house located at 374 South Street in the Village of Poynette has been lacking in necessary repairs. In mid-2020, the village board decided to issue a raze or repair order with specific time frames for areas of the home to be repaired by, with a deadline for areas of the house needing to be addressed by Aug. 1, 2021. The deadline has come and gone, but the future of Dennis Jones’ home remains in limbo, because Jones, and his lawyer Bill Smiley, were present at the Aug. 9 village board meeting to discuss the issue.