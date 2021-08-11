Cancel
News Briefs 8-12-21

By Becky Weber
hngnews.com
 7 days ago

How to submit a briefNews briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. RLIA annual membership meeting set for Aug. 21Rock Lake Improvement Association’s annual membership meeting and...

www.hngnews.com

Entertainmenthngnews.com

New editor comes to town

By spending a couple hours this past Sunday at Milton’s annual Arts & Crafts on the Lawn event, I met several creative and talented individuals. I’m always amazed by people who can see through to making uniquely beautiful and often practical items from wood, glass, textiles, paper and paint. And to find so many artists of such caliber in one place is always a joy.
Chippewa Falls, WILeader-Telegram

Around Town Briefs 8/16/21

GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society’s annual indoor picnic will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls. Attendees are asked to “bring your own picnic.” Coffee will be provided. The program will feature John Kinville, a Chippewa Falls High School...
CelebrationsCape Gazette

Community Briefs 8/9/21

Biggs Museum to host Dover Comic Con activities Aug. 14. Dover Comic Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14. This is a free, family-friendly, indoor-outdoor pop-culture festival with more than 100 vendors, artists and artisans, authors, a cosplay competition, fan groups, pop-culture cars, food trucks and panel discussions throughout the day. The Biggs Museum of American Art is a budding illustrator’s dream. With massive exhibitions featuring world-famous illustrators, hands-on projects for all ages led by the Biggs Museum and Delaware College of Art and Design, and a guest speaker talking about the History of American Comic Books, there is something for everyone happening inside the Biggs Aug. 14, and more happening all around the neighborhood.
Waunakee, WIhngnews.com

Waunakee Coming Event

The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition. Aug. 19: Photography workshop. Schumacher Farm County Park will...
Lifestylehngnews.com

Public invited to weigh in on McFarland parks at Aug. 26 info session

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the village of McFarland will host a public information meeting regarding future plans for William McFarland Park and the new McFarland Community Park. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the meeting will include a presentation of draft site plans for future park development opportunities at McFarland and Community Parks.
Madison, WIhngnews.com

Madison Reading Project welcomes back teachers with free books

Madison Reading Project is inviting teachers and the Dane County community to join together to bring new, diverse books to area elementary and middle school classrooms just in time for the new school year. With the COVID-19 pandemic stretching school district budgets, many district can't afford to purchase new books...
Waunakee, WIhngnews.com

Polka in the Park

The Waunakee Concerts in the Park series concluded with a Polka in Park brought by the Wauktoberfest Committee as a preview of the upcoming festival Sept. 17-19. The Waunakee Lions Club served brat burgers and pretzels, and the crowd enjoyed music by the Variations on a temperate summer evening at Waunakee Village Park.
Mcfarland, WIhngnews.com

McFarland's Larson House holds annual picnic

The McFarland Historical Society held a picnic on the lawn of the Larson House, a historic home at 6003 Exchange Street, on Sunday, Aug. 15. The picnic included lunch, live music, yard games and tours of the historic property. The Larson House is open every Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. for tours and walk-throughs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Lodi, WIhngnews.com

Letters to the Editor

Schilling: We the parents (part one) On Monday, the Lodi School Board decided to require masks for 4K through fifth grade. Let me get this straight, they are requiring masks for something with a 99.98% survival rate?. Masks that have yet to prove they can protect against COVID. Masks that...
Milton, WIhngnews.com

Milton residents raising chickens and bees

Raising backyard chickens and bees has been possible within the city of Milton only for a year now, but a handful of residents have obtained the necessary permits to produce their own eggs and honey. It took a few years to convince the Milton Common Council to allow residential property...
Poynette, WIhngnews.com

Final decision still looms for fate of Poynette property at 374 South Street

Since suffering an electrical fire in December 2017, the house located at 374 South Street in the Village of Poynette has been lacking in necessary repairs. In mid-2020, the village board decided to issue a raze or repair order with specific time frames for areas of the home to be repaired by, with a deadline for areas of the house needing to be addressed by Aug. 1, 2021. The deadline has come and gone, but the future of Dennis Jones’ home remains in limbo, because Jones, and his lawyer Bill Smiley, were present at the Aug. 9 village board meeting to discuss the issue.
Cambridge, WIhngnews.com

Aug. 12 School News

Cambridge school district registration for the 2021-22 school year was held Aug. 11. Other upcoming Cambridge back-to-school dates include:. 4K Orientation is Thursday, Aug. 26, individually scheduled by family. Ready-Set-Go Night at Cambridge Elementary School is Monday, Aug. 30 from 4-6 p.m. for grades 5K through 5. Open House at...
Lodi, WIhngnews.com

Lodi's Goeres Park sidewalks filled with colorful chalk drawings

The walkways throughout Goeres Park were filled with colorful chalk drawings on Friday, Aug. 13 thanks to “Chalk the Walk,” an event hosted by Reach Out Lodi. The event featured Peter Davidson, a local chalk artist from Baraboo, who created a piece outside the entrance of the park. Once in the park, the sidewalks continued with chalk artwork from local youth, adults and families. Davidson would judge the work and pick winners in various age and group categories.
Weatherillinoisnewsnow.com

Morrison American Legion Unserviceable Flag Ceremony

Resolution 440 of the 19th National Legion Convention (adopted in 1937) states (in part) that all unserviceable American Flags which have been used for the decoration of veterans graves on Memorial Day (and other such service) be collected and inspected, worn and unserviceable Flags shall be condemned and properly destroyed of via burning.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

More contagious delta strain infecting kids

In Dane County, where more than 70 percent of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have done so, health officials are nevertheless seeing a surge in cases, mainly among the unvaccinated. And right now in Dane County, the unvaccinated are children. “The proportion of children infected now is a...
Cambridge, WIhngnews.com

Aug. 20-Sept. 3 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The next luncheon is on Aug. 28 in the Cambridge High School cafeteria, 403 Blue Jay Way, with entertainment by Craig Wilson Kites and a menu to be determined. The cost is $5.
Cambridge, WIhngnews.com

Aug. 19-26 Cambridge-Deerfield Worship Calendar

9 a.m. In-person and virtual worship with communion. 9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live, on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987) Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month. Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday. 7:30 p.m. AA. Sunday. 10 a.m. Hybrid Worship, live-streamed on Facebook, later uploaded to YouTube. Thursday. 7:30 p.m....
Brookfield, WIhngnews.com

Small cities and towns prioritize infrastructure for ARPA funds

Brookfield lost millions in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The southeastern Wisconsin city expected $4.3 million in hotel room taxes in 2020, but received just $1.2 million. Based on pre-pandemic trends, the city budgeted $1 million in investment income revenue for 2020, but only collected about $570,000. And Brookfield Director of Finance Robert Scott said the city would be lucky to earn the budgeted $100,000 in investment income revenue for 2021.
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

The Daily Dose 8-12-21

Baltimore City school officials say masks will keep students safe when school starts. Some Maryland lawmakers are calling for a vaccine mandate for teachers. Advocates for renters urge Governor Hogan to extend protection from evictions for residents affected by the pandemic. And a deal to bring wind farms to Ocean City is getting pushback from some local leaders and business owners who say it will ruin their view.
Escambia County, FLinweekly.net

A&E Happenings 8/12/21

The Pensacola Bay Bridge is now open, which is perfect timing for beach season. Escambia County reminds eager beachgoers of the various ways to get to the beach. Live Pensacola Beach traffic video and beach conditions are available at myescambia.com. ECAT Bus. Escambia County Area Transit discontinued service for the...

