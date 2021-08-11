News Briefs 8-12-21

Biggs Museum to host Dover Comic Con activities Aug. 14. Dover Comic Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14. This is a free, family-friendly, indoor-outdoor pop-culture festival with more than 100 vendors, artists and artisans, authors, a cosplay competition, fan groups, pop-culture cars, food trucks and panel discussions throughout the day. The Biggs Museum of American Art is a budding illustrator’s dream. With massive exhibitions featuring world-famous illustrators, hands-on projects for all ages led by the Biggs Museum and Delaware College of Art and Design, and a guest speaker talking about the History of American Comic Books, there is something for everyone happening inside the Biggs Aug. 14, and more happening all around the neighborhood.
