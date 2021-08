MURRAY – The Murray State University community is still reeling from shock and sadness at the news of the death of longtime staff regent Phil Schooley on Sunday. According to his obituary, Schooley was born Nov. 13, 1945, in Salem, Illinois, to Rodney Schooley and Dorothy Phillips Schooley. Among others, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Ann, and their son, Brian Schooley, who lives in Kevil with his wife, Michele, and their two sons, Garrett and Gavin. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Dr. Bob Jackson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.