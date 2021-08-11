Cancel
Top U.S. officials met with Mexico's López Obrador on immigration, economy -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. officials held talks with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico on Tuesday to discuss immigration issues ahead of a planned economic summit next month, the White House said on Wednesday.

The talks, which followed a Monday phone call between López Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, laid the groundwork for the relaunch of the U.S.-Mexico economic dialogue on Sept. 9, it said in a statement.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

