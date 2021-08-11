Congrats: Creature Comforts earns B Corp certification
Following its seventh anniversary, Creature Comforts Brewing Co. recently announced it has earned B Corporation (B Corp) certification making it the 16th brewery in the country to achieve the certification. The Athens-based brewery joins a growing group of over 4,000 for-profit companies committed to being a force for good by using the power of businesses to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. These companies span over 150 industries in 74 countries and meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.www.craftbrewingbusiness.com
