Kettering, OH

Protesters gather at Kettering Health, Miami Valley Hospital in response to vaccine requirements

By Kristen Spicker Kaitlin Schroeder
Dayton Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of protesters gathered outside Kettering Health Network in Miamisburg and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton Wednesday to protest coronavirus vaccine requirements announced earlier this month. Kettering Health, Premier Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital all announced that they would require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees last week. ExplorePHOTOS: Crowd gathers...

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 1

