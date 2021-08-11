Cancel
Congress & Courts

Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for video claiming masks don’t limit spread of COVID

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week for posting a video that falsely claims masks don’t work to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The conservative Republican called it a “badge of honor” to be bounced from the social media platform, which he accused of censoring him.

“This kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech, and truly anti-progress of science,” Paul said.

YouTube initially yanked a video posted by Paul of an interview in which he falsely claimed that masks are ineffective in limiting the spread of the deadly virus.

It suspended him for a week after he posted another video claiming that neither cloth masks nor surgical masks can prevent transmission of COVID-19.

“We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views,” a YouTube spokesperson said.

Paul has been one of the most outspoken opponents of public health measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

He refuses to wear a mask in public and says he doesn’t need to be vaccinated because he previously contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

Doctors say being infected before does not necessarily protect one from contracting COVID again, especially since new variants of the virus may evade natural antibodies.

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
Person
Rand Paul
#Covid#Surgical Masks#Censorship#Covid#Republican#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
