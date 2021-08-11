Renovations to ER at Nellis AFB will help local community

Nellis Air Force Base is set to host a first-of-its-kind facility for the Air Force. The difference with this center is that once renovations are complete it will be open to the community in emergency situations.

Lt. Col. Dr. Jeremy Kilburn, a critical care pulmonologist, says he is thrilled to have this facility available to the community.

Once open, the expansion of the Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center will double the current bed capacity from 50 to 100 beds for patients.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic about this," Kilburn said. "And every time we get a new project done it's just one more step to be able to provide a much larger hospital that could really help the area. We'll have talented medics to go downrange or to support operations in the U.S. but also to take care of all the folks right around us."

The emergency room will not only serve military personnel and veterans but also the surrounding community of North Las Vegas in case of an emergency.

Kilburn says access to emergency care is something the local community needs.

The facility is scheduled to open in phases starting in October and by 2024 it plans to be fully functional and ready for its staff to offer life-saving treatment.