Broncos' Tim Patrick: Continues to miss practice

Patrick (groin) was held out of practice Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Patrick continues to miss practice due to a groin issue that coach Vic Fangio asserts is nothing serious, according to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. Denver's coaching staff is taking a cautious approach with the fourth-year wideout after he nursed a hamstring injury earlier in the offseason. In the wake of a knee injury suffered by fellow receiver Courtland Sutton in 2020, Patrick saw his opportunity grow, and he amassed 742 yards and six touchdowns on 51 catches. The 2017 undrafted free agent enters the 2021 season in a competition for the No. 3 wide receiver spot with KJ Hamler. However, Sutton's return to a talented group of pass catchers including Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant will likely limit Patrick's target share in the Denver offense. Nonetheless, Patrick's availability in Denver's first preseason game against Minnesota on Aug. 14 should shed some light on the severity of his injury.