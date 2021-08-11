Police Warn Of String Of South Side Carjackings Targeting Rideshare Drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have issued a community alert warning about a string of carjackings this month, targeting rideshare drivers on the South Side.

Police said there have been at least eight carjackings this month in the 4th (South Chicago), 6th (Gresham), and 22nd (Morgan Park) districts, involving attackers armed with handguns robbing rideshare drivers of their vehicles:

At 8128 S. Dobson Av. at 9:25 p.m. on Aug. 1,

At 7933 S. East End Av. at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 1,

At 8136 S. Langley Av. at 11:57 p.m. on Aug. 3,

At 9234 S. Ellis Av. at 5:16 p.m. on Aug. 8,

At 1616 E 87th St. at 10 p.m. on Aug 8,

At 1633 E. 93rd St. at 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 8,

At 9536 S Lowe Av. at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8,

At 1030 E. 90th St. at 1:17 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Police have not said if the same crew is responsible for each of the carjackings, and did not have detailed descriptions of the attackers, who at times wore black masks or ski masks.

Police suggested rideshare drivers should install in-car cameras while on the job, and have a GPS locator installed on their vehicles.