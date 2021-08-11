Cancel
NFL

Texans' Jordan Akins: Bothered by muscle tightness

 7 days ago

Akins will miss practice Wednesday with muscle tightness in his leg, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Akins is the team's top pass catcher at tight end, a position otherwise manned by blocking specialists or untested young players in Houston. His absence from practice frees up reps for Kahale Warring, Brevin Jordan and Pharaoh Brown.

Aaron Wilson
#Texans#American Football#Kahale Warring
