Baltimore County ‘lunch lady’ competes on Bravo’s ‘Top Chef Amateurs’

Bettina Applewhite is a Baltimore County school nutritionist and self-declared “lunch lady” for the public school system. She runs a cooking blog out of her Owings Mills home and is scheduled to appear on Top Chef Amateurs on Aug. 12. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun

Bettina Applewhite admits she was aiming high when, in middle school, she attempted to cook her first meal.

While other kids her age were reading comics or chapter books, Applewhite preferred thumbing through pages of the telephone book where she could pore over menus from restaurants. It wasn’t long before her mother came home with a fresh bird for Applewhite to prepare as the popular Chinese dish Peking duck.

The duck was an ambitious choice for a cooking beginner, Applewhite recalls now. The meal didn’t quite turn out to her satisfaction, but she remembers fondly how her mother ate it anyway.

What could have been considered a failed experiment in the kitchen ultimately sparked a lifelong passion for Applewhite, an Owings Mills residents whose culinary curiosity has fueled a career in nutrition and a hobby as a food blogger.

That passion also has landed her a new, high-profile challenge.

Applewhite will appear Thursday as a contestant on Bravo’s new culinary competition television series “Top Chef Amateurs.” Each episode features two home cooks who must compete for the title of Top Amateur and a cash prize. Applewhite is paired with a “Top Chef” alum — she’s keeping it a surprise for those who tune in — and tasked with recreating a classic challenge from the series’ past, she said of the episode.

For roughly the past seven years, Applewhite has worked as a registered dietitian and nutrition specialist for Baltimore County school system. She loves her job and proudly refers to herself as a “lunch lady” to the thousands of students for whom she plans menus and oversees the distribution of meals.

Applewhite also runs a blog in her spare time called “ Bites With Applewhite ,” where she draws from her culinary adventures abroad and experiments with the most interesting ingredients she can find. Recently, Applewhite used her time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic to teach herself how to prepare octopus.

Applewhite compared the “Top Chef” television series to a sport — one that she has watched faithfully since season two.

“I thought ‘I could do that,’” said Applewhite, adding that she knew contestants typically have some formal culinary training. “But again, I’m an amateur. Here I am, the lunch lady.”

When the school nutrition specialist came across a flyer advertising a new iteration of the show designed for amateur cooks like herself, she immediately applied. Her selection to compete was a “dream come true,” she said.

The biggest challenge while filming the competition was the dreaded race against the clock.

“I’m not used to working with a time limits,” Applewhite said. “At school, we’re always trying to beat the clock. But we have a full team of people to do that.”

In a promotional clip released by Bravo, a host asks Applewhite if she’s starting to feel like a superhero yet. She responds, “I am a superhero. I’m a lunch lady.”

Applewhite wants Baltimore-area students to know that food is an art form, just like drawing or music.

“You can be creative and experiment and try new things,” Applewhite said. “Food can be fun. You may like something, you may not.”

Cooking also can help people build relationships and learn about other cultures, she said. During a trip to India in high school, Applewhite overcame language barriers by learning to cook roti — a type of flatbread — with new friends. When her college dorm lacked a space to cook, she borrowed family members’ kitchens to host dinner parties.

In the coming months, Applewhite plans to publish a free e-book about child-friendly nutrition, including recipes to celebrate her experience on Top Chefs Amateurs. She also hopes to publish an e-book package to help working adults jump-start their own healthy eating.

The “Top Chef Amateurs” series premiered on July 1. Applewhite’s episode will air Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.