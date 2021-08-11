Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

With eviction moratorium, Biden joins other presidents in violating oath of office | Column

Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5bwt_0bOT2r7700
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden has already violated his oath of office. The good news for him: He’s in fine company.

In 2002, George W. Bush signed the McCain-Feingold campaign finance bill into law. At the ceremony, he expressed his “concerns” that the law he signed “restrains the speech of a wide variety of groups on issues of public import in the months closest to an election.” He added, deflecting from his own responsibilities, “I expect that the courts will resolve these legitimate legal questions as appropriate under the law.”

From 2011 to 2014, Barack Obama said over and over again that he could not unilaterally overturn or subvert laws passed by Congress and change the immigration status of “Dreamers.” “I’m not a king. I am the head of the executive branch of government. I’m required to follow the law,” he said in January 2013. A month later, he reiterated that view: “I’m not the emperor of the United States. My job is to execute laws that are passed, and Congress right now has not changed what I consider to be a broken immigration system.”

Then, in November 2014, Obama signed an executive order doing it anyway.

We can skip Donald Trump’s track record on violations of the oath of office, since he was impeached twice.

And now there’s Biden. Last week, his administration issued a “new” moratorium on renter evictions, essentially reissuing the one imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September as a public health measure during the pandemic. The Supreme Court said in June that the CDC had no authority to issue a nationwide moratorium. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the majority, told the administration that it could let the old moratorium expire on July 31 rather than eliminate it immediately, since it had only weeks left on the clock. If the administration wanted a new moratorium after July, he said “clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary.”

On July 31, the moratorium expired without congressional action. On Aug. 2, White House adviser Gene Sperling was asked if the administration could unilaterally extend the moratorium. His answer was that it couldn’t find legal authority to do so.

“The bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster,” Biden conceded a day later. Yet, he added, “at a minimum, by the time it gets litigated, it will probably give some additional time while we’re getting that $45 billion out to people who are, in fact, behind in the rent and don’t have the money.”

This is no way to run a constitutional republic.

The president takes an oath to “faithfully execute” the laws and to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution. Biden, Bush and Obama, by their own admission, believed their actions ran afoul of the law and/or the Constitution. But politically, it was easier to pass the trash to the Supreme Court so the court could take the political heat.

You can be sure that when the court invalidates this new moratorium, Democrats — and probably some Republicans who’ve kept their heads down through all of this — will feign outrage at the court’s “callousness.”

But we should all be outraged by the cowardice of elected politicians who find their jobs too difficult to do within the bounds of their oaths.

And frankly, we should be outraged at ourselves. It’s a rare day that fidelity to the Constitution is demanded by the people or the press except when it’s a useful talking point about a partisan disagreement. When Obama reversed himself on DACA, the Washington Post dubbed him a flip-flopper. That’s great, but flip-flopping is faint criticism for a president who, by his own standard, had behaved as an “emperor” or “king” outside his constitutional authority.

The elected branches of government routinely behave like a parent who can’t say no and cops out with “Go ask your mother” or “Go ask your father” to avoid being the heavy.

Progressives routinely complain that the Supreme Court thwarts popular will — which is why some want to pack the court. Conservatives routinely complain that the court is too powerful and legislates from the bench.

I’m with the conservatives on this. But the fact remains that politicians would rather the justices play the heavy than do the jobs they swore to do. Of course, Biden won’t be penalized, much less impeached, for the same reason Bush and Obama weren’t: No one really cares. While I can live with that, I’d rather live in a country where politicians were terrified of violating their oaths.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jonah Goldberg
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
George W Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Of Office#The Supreme Court#Cdc#White House#Democrats#Republicans#Daca#The Washington Post#Conservatives#Twitter#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSWashington Examiner

OPEC tells a weak, incompetent US president to drop dead

Last week, we were wondering : What could be more pathetic than the sight of President Joe Biden begging OPEC to increase oil production, just to make up for the U.S. and Canadian oil production that he had gone out of his way to impede from the moment he took office ?
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Are the wheels coming off the Biden administration?

When we look back at the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, will August of 2021 stand out as the time the wheels came off?. Despite the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a substantial legislative accomplishment, red flags and troubling new polls are popping up across the political landscape.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Joe Biden’s political honeymoon is officially over

CNN — The shine has worn off Joe Biden. His average approval ratings is now below 50% in the running averages maintained by 538 (49.3%) and Real Clear Politics (49.6%). (Hat tip to Politico’s Playbook for first noting it!) While polling averages are less-than-a-perfect measure – they take in lots...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Former Legal Advisor to President Donald Trump, May Davis on Eviction Moratorium and Justice Kavanaugh

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed May Davis, former legal advisor to President Donald Trump, and visiting fellow with the Independent Women’s Forum to the newsmakers line to discuss her recent op-ed regarding the eviction moratorium and the curious position of Justice Kavanaugh.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump wanted out of Afghanistan. Biden’s choice to follow through is a catastrophe.

Can it be that Donald Trump really didn’t leave the presidency? And if he did, why are we left with his foreign policy?. It was Trump’s fondest hope — or dangerous obsession — in his final days in office to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan, as the fulfillment of his “America First” ideals. In November 2020, as Trump fought his flailing battle to void the results of a presidential election, he signed an executive order mandating that U.S. troops leave Afghanistan by Jan. 15, 2021.
Presidential ElectionPonca City News

A Liberal Goes to Confession: Biden Versus Obama

Body WASHINGTON -- Let me be the first liberal to confess. Avuncular President Joe Biden is the president we expected young, cool former President Barack Obama to be. Huge steps forward are happening here. The Senate just passed a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, rail and broadband. In a small miracle, it’s bipartisan, with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voting for a bill Biden will soon sign with fanfare.

Comments / 0

Community Policy