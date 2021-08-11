Cancel
Orlando, FL

2 popular events return to Orlando this week

By Kathleen Christiansen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago

Two popular events, one for foodies and the other for pop culture fans, return this week to Central Florida.

Orlando Burger Week is back Aug. 11-25, giving burger buffs 15 days to try new tastes at more than 30 restaurants around town. Burgers cost $6 apiece.

For fans of comics, TV shows, movies and more, MegaCon Orlando returns Aug. 12-15 to the Orange County Convention Center after COVID-19 forced its cancellation last year. The event features photo ops and autograph sessions with celebrity guests; comic book creators; more than 1,000 retailers selling comics, limited-edition prints, memorabilia, clothing and more; cosplay; tattoo artists; special events; and more.

For details on these events and other Central Florida happenings, peruse the photo gallery above.

Want to reach out? Email me at kchristiansen@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

