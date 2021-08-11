2 popular events return to Orlando this week

Two popular events, one for foodies and the other for pop culture fans, return this week to Central Florida.

Orlando Burger Week is back Aug. 11-25, giving burger buffs 15 days to try new tastes at more than 30 restaurants around town. Burgers cost $6 apiece.

For fans of comics, TV shows, movies and more, MegaCon Orlando returns Aug. 12-15 to the Orange County Convention Center after COVID-19 forced its cancellation last year. The event features photo ops and autograph sessions with celebrity guests; comic book creators; more than 1,000 retailers selling comics, limited-edition prints, memorabilia, clothing and more; cosplay; tattoo artists; special events; and more.

