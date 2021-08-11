It’s down to 3 for vacant Kempsville district seat on Virginia Beach City Council

The City Council will choose between three remaining candidates to fill the vacant Kempsville district seat.

On Tuesday, nine candidates spoke at a public meeting about why they wanted to represent the district that was vacated by former Councilwoman Jessica Abbott last month. Abbott resigned due to medical concerns.

After hearing from the interested parties, the council met in a closed session to narrow down the list of applicants to three.

Naomi Estaris, Rocky Holcomb and Amelia Ross-Hammond are finalists.

Estaris, 57, is the founder of Enjewel, a nonprofit organization focused on ending human trafficking, and has been a volunteer in the local Filipino community for years.

Holcomb, 53, is a chief deputy in the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office and a former state legislator.

Ross-Hammond, 71, is a retired Norfolk State University professor who served one term as the Kempsville district representative. She lost the seat to Abbott in 2016.

A special session where the public can comment on the finalists will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 2401 Courthouse Drive. Then, the City Council will convene in a closed session before appointing the new representative.

