Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Lack of diversity in Coast Guard worse among senior leadership: research

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gf0YU_0bOT2Xeh00
© Getty Images

Research commissioned by the U.S. Coast Guard found that racial and ethnic minorities and women are underrepresented throughout the military branch, though the lack of diversity is especially prominent among senior leadership.

The Wednesday report, conducted by the RAND Corporation’s Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC), found that while 42 percent of all U.S. service members are racial or ethnic minorities, these groups make up just 31 percent of the Coast Guard.

The HSOAC reported some hopeful signs in the branch’s diversity and inclusion efforts, including that the Coast Guard outperforms benchmarks for racial and ethnic diversity among enlisted men, though this is not the case for Asians and Pacific Islanders.

Additionally, the report said that the Coast Guard has more non-minority female officers than any other U.S. military branch.

However, HSOAC reported shortfalls in the military service’s ability to attract “eligible, service-inclined women,” and said it does not have “adequate representation of Black men or women from racial or ethnic minority groups.”

The group also found that the higher the rank within the Coast Guard, the less representation there is for women and racial and ethnic minorities.

Focus groups and surveys conducted among active-duty personnel found that few say that the career advancement process within the Coast Guard is fair, and that there is a pervasive “lack of trust in leaders at all levels about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issues and about implementation of processes designed to protect against discrimination.”

Nelson Lim, the report’s lead author, said in a statement included with its findings that the “lack of diversity in the Coast Guard is cumulative and compounds with every step in the career lifecycle.”

“As a result, the number of women and racial and ethnic minorities in the pool of potential leaders narrows at each stage and results in a less diverse senior leadership,” Lim added.

He said that the “bottom line is that the Coast Guard needs to take much more decisive action to meet executive and congressional branch demands to improve diversity top-to-bottom.”

Lim noted that while Coast Guard leadership has shown a willingness to improve diversity and inclusion within the branch, he argued there is “no quick fix” and that it will “take years of consistent, comprehensive effort to make lasting changes.”

The report included dozens of recommendations for the Coast Guard, including implementing “data-driven outreach policies,” committing to “reevaluate current eligibility requirements, and adapt advertising strategies to help recruit a more diverse base.”

The researchers also called for the branch to expand leadership training opportunities and “ensure that women and racial and ethnic minorities are competitive for career advancements and promotions.”

In response to the report, the Coast Guard said in a statement that its internal personnel readiness task force is "taking immediate action" to implement the recommendations.

Adm. Linda Fagan, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, said Wednesday that the branch "continues to seek out opportunities to foster a more inclusive, respectful Coast Guard that produces a mission-ready workforce that reflects the public we serve."

— Updated at 11:30 a.m.

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

323K+
Followers
33K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Diversity And Inclusion#Military Service#Military Branch#The U S Coast Guard#The Rand Corporation#Hsoac#The Coast Guard#Asians#Pacific Islanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Militarystmarynow.com

Coast Guard wants four more Bollinger cutters

The U.S. Coast Guard has exercised a contract option to award Bollinger Shipyard four additional Sentinel-class fast response cutters, Bollinger said Tuesday in a press release. This announcement brings the total number of FRCs awarded to Bollinger up to 64 vessels since the program’s inception. To date, the U.S. Coast...
Public HealthMilitary.com

Coast Guard, National Guard Bureau Prepping for Mandatory COVID Vaccines

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Air and Army National Guards are prepping for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines when the time comes, service officials said Tuesday. The Coast Guard, under the Department of Homeland Security, has been following the Pentagon's joint forces vaccination effort since it began last year and will "implement mandatory vaccination for its military personnel when authorized or directed [by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin]," according to Coast Guard spokeswoman Lt.j.g. Sondra-Kay Kneen.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Coast Guard honored at local ceremony

The Town of Fountain Hills paid tribute to the United States Coast Guard on the occasion of its 231st birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 4. At a ceremony at the Fountain Hills Veteran’s Memorial at Fountain Park, Mayor Ginny Dickey read a proclamation declaring Aug. 4 Coast Guard Day. A color guard hoisted the Coast Guard flag along with the U.S. Flag.
Rio Vista, CADaily Republic

US Coast Guard turns 231

RIO VISTA — The U.S. Coast Guard, well-represented in Solano County with stations in Rio Vista and Vallejo, celebrated its 231st anniversary Wednesday. The service was founded Aug. 4, 1790, by Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton as the Revenue-Marine, according to information provided through the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, North Solano Flotilla.
MilitaryKenosha News.com

Hugh Reed: Lack of leadership evident

As a former commander of several Army Brigades, a combat veteran and retired Army Ranger, I know how to disengage from enemy contact in an orderly fashion ... evidently our Commander in Chief does not. He obviously disregarded the advice of his military advisors, leaving Afghanistan in the middle of...
Washington, DCgwu.edu

Coast Guard Alumni Serve Ships and Shores

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York is the largest port on the East Coast—and likely the most consequential in the nation. It stretches from Sandy Hook, N.Y., up the Hudson River to Albany. Along the way, it covers the largest ferry system in the United States, the second largest container port, the busiest route for refined petroleum products and the third largest cruise market.
wcn247.com

Coast Guard searching for plane with 6 on board in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane in the area around southeast Alaska’s Misty Fjords National Monument. Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow says the Coast Guard received an initial notification around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. He says the location of the emergency beacon put it in the Misty Fjords area, northeast of Ketchikan. He says the Coast Guard was told by the plane’s operator that six people were on board, including five passengers. He didn't have details on when the plane took off. He says Coast Guard responders were dispatched.
Council on Foreign Relations

Happy 231st Birthday to the United States Coast Guard!

The United States Coast Guard celebrates its 231st birthday today. The Coast Guard was created on August 4, 1790, when the first Congress authorized Secretary of Treasury Alexander Hamilton to construct ten vessels, known as “revenue cutters,” to combat smuggling and enforce tariff laws. Hamilton carried out his charge with enthusiasm, which is why he is considered to be “the father of the Coast Guard.” For the next eight years, the Coast Guard was the United States’ only armed maritime force. Congress didn’t establish the Navy until 1798. (The Navy prefers to say “re-establish” as it dates its founding to an October 1775 act passed by the Continental Congress.)
FestivalKTLA.com

U.S. Coast Guard celebrates 231 years of service

Gayle Anderson was live at the U.S. Coast Guard facility in San Pedro highlighting some of its members in honor of National Coast Guard Day. Aug. 4 is U.S. Coast Guard Day, which commemorates the founding of the U.S. Coast Guard as the Revenue Marine Aug. 4, 1790, by then Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Marine Veteran Refuses to Leave Afghanistan Without Animal Rescue Staff

Paul Farthing is a Royal Marine veteran who founded an animal sanctuary in Kabul Afghanistan. With the current political unrest, Farthing has refused to leave his animal rescue staff behind in Afghanistan, BBC reported. He has stated that he wants the ministers to do the right thing And fly the...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers bring chaos to vaccine meeting as they chant ‘Heil Fauci’ and threaten ‘Gates of Hell’ opening

Anti-vaccine campaigners caused chaotic scenes at a local government meeting in California. They came together to vocalise their opposition to the measures being discussed by San Diego officials to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, such as vaccine mandates. At a San Diego County of Board of Supervisor meeting, representatives from numerous...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A Diplomat

In 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.
WINKNEWS.com

Sunken ship from 1989 leaking oil after Alaska earthquake

A ship that sank off Kodiak Island four decades ago has started to leak diesel fuel, and a state official suspects ground shaking from last month’s massive magnitude 8.2 earthquake might be the reason. The vessel sank in 1989 in Womens Bay, “and it’s been resting there since,” Jade Gamble,...

Comments / 2

Community Policy