West Memphis School Board votes to make masks mandatory regardless of vaccination status
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis School Board voted late Tuesday night to make masks mandatory for all students and faculty regardless of vaccination status. In a news release, the district outlined that all students in Pre-Kindergarten through the 12th grade will be required to wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status while attending school or a school function inside any school building, facility or other area of a school campus, and when riding in school-provided transportation.www.myarklamiss.com
Comments / 1