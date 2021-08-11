Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US sending 837K vaccine doses to Caribbean

By Brett Samuels
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apCLK_0bOT2T7n00
© Getty Images

The United States will send more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Caribbean, the White House said Wednesday, the first batch of shots to be shipped to the island nations in that region.

"Today, we are excited to announce our first doses going to CARICOM countries," White House deputy press secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted, using an abbreviation for Caribbean community. "The US continues to lead on an unprecedented effort to vaccinated the world and every day we are making progress. We need everyone to step up in this fight against the virus."

The Associated Press first reported on the allocation of doses, which will consist of 837,000 Pfizer shots. The Bahamas will receive nearly 400,000 doses, and Trinidad and Tobago will get roughly 305,000 doses. Barbados will receive roughly 70,000 doses, the AP reported, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and St. Kitts and Nevis will each receive several thousand shots.

The AP reported that the Caribbean region has reported roughly 1.3 million COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, and more than 16,000 people there have died of the virus. More than 10 million people on the islands have been vaccinated to date.

The White House has touted its vaccine diplomacy efforts having donated millions of doses to date through the COVAX program or on a bilateral basis.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

323K+
Followers
33K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Countries#Doses#The White House#Caricom#The Associated Press#Ap#Covax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Public HealthBirmingham Star

US approves third dose of COVID vaccine for people

Washington [US] August 13 (ANI/FENA): US drug regulators say transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems may receive an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna to better protect them as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread. Late last night, the announcement of the American Food...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fox News

US to deliver more than 800,000 coronavirus vaccines to Caribbean

The U.S. government said Wednesday that it will deliver nearly 837,000 Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean nations as the region with limited resources struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases amid violent anti-vaccine protests. The Bahamas will receive 397,000 doses followed by Trinidad and Tobago with more than 305,000 doses. Barbados...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

U.S. will send 8.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Mexico

MEXICO CITY — The United States will send Mexico 8.5 million more doses of Covid-19 vaccine as the delta variant drives the country’s third wave of infections, Mexican officials said Tuesday. Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the U.S. government will send AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, though the latter hasn’t...
PharmaceuticalsJanesville Gazette

US prepares to send Mexico Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is preparing to send Mexico vaccines from Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC in coming days to bolster its southern neighbor’s fight against COVID-19, according to people familiar with the discussions. In a Monday phone call, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked U.S. Vice President Kamala...
Pharmaceuticalswtaq.com

Poland to send 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will send 650,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine on Tuesday, the minister in charge of the Polish vaccination drive told state news agency PAP. One of Europe’s poorest countries, Ukraine has lagged behind other nations on the continent in its vaccination programme against...
Public HealthImperial Valley Press Online

US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?

Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection, a policy change endorsed Friday by influential government advisers. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get...
POTUSWashington Examiner

OPEC tells a weak, incompetent US president to drop dead

Last week, we were wondering : What could be more pathetic than the sight of President Joe Biden begging OPEC to increase oil production, just to make up for the U.S. and Canadian oil production that he had gone out of his way to impede from the moment he took office ?
POTUSWashington Examiner

An evasive White House quietly hints that not all Americans will make it out of Afghanistan

The White House has little confidence it can evacuate all U.S. nationals from Afghanistan before the Taliban take full control of the country. The administration said as much this week, although not in so many words. The vague, noncommittal language used this week by White House officials, coupled with detailed reports claiming the administration failed to put together an evacuation plan for American citizens prior to withdrawing, signals that not even the people in charge of the U.S.’s slipshod, frantic retreat from Afghanistan believe all U.S. citizens will make it home.
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are up 52%. See where cases are rising the fastest

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. In another sign that this pandemic is far from over, public health and medical experts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today recommended booster shots starting next month for Americans already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy