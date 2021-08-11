Cancel
Omaha, NE

Member appreciation at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
An old TV ad claimed "membership" has its privileges. That's proving true at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

It's offering everything from free rides to discounted food prices as a ‘thank you’ to members.

Isabella Basco was live at the zoo on Wednesday morning to learn more about this special event.

