Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlesex County, MA

Daily News All-Stars for boys tennis

MetroWest Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning an individual state title and earning Daily News All-Star honors as a freshman, Collomb continued to do it all on the court for the Raiders this spring. This two-time Bay State Conference All-Star has been Wellesley’s top singles player since he was a freshman. In 2019, Collomb went 13-6 and won the MIAA individual singles tournament. He was the first state singles champion in program history. This season, the junior captain and team MVP went 8-4 with all four losses to Brookline’s top singles player who went on to win the state title. “He's been terrific to work with, takes pride in his game,” Wellesley coach Mike Sabin said. “I am quite confident that he will work hard to be even better next spring.”

www.metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
County
Middlesex County, MA
City
Ashland, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Tennis Tournament#Tennis Club#Raiders#Daily News All Stars#Miaa#Warriors#The Point Guard#Wayland#Umass Amherst#The Hockomock League Mvp#Hockomock League All Star#Bentley University#Ashland High School#The University Of Vermont#Aryan#Rangers#Usta#Brandeis University#University Of Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy