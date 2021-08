So you like to read, right? How would you like to be cooped up in a library for four months with little or no contact with the outside world?. Well, that’s not exactly what happened to Bridgette Heintz, but it’s close. Heintz is the director of the Grand Island Memorial Library at 1715 Bedell Road. When the first “lockdown” hit on March 17, 2020, she had 17 employees. Fourteen were furloughed. It lasted until May 23, 2020 – 71 days. There was a second lockdown, from Nov. 20, 2020, until Jan. 25, 2021 – 66 days.