Novator Capital Advisers has made a $250 million investment Prime Focus Ltd., the parent company of DNEG — Christopher Nolan’s go-to visual effects studio whose work for the director has won Oscars for Inception, Interstellar and most recently, Tenet. As a result of the investment, Prime Focus plans to eliminate debt and focus on growing DNEG’s VFX and animation business, as well as expanding into gaming and original content creation. DNEG chairman/CEO and Prime Focus founder and non-executive director Namit Malhotra will increase his ownership stake in the parent company from 35 percent to approximately 70 percent, and Novator will own a 15 percent...