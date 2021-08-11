Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Patagonia Opening First Brooklyn Outpost in Williamsburg

By Celia Young
Commercial Observer
 7 days ago

Patagonia is opening its first store in Brooklyn with a 12,000-square-foot lease at 70 North 6th Street in Williamsburg, Commercial Observer has learned. The outdoor apparel company will occupy the entire second floor of the property between Kent and Wythe avenues, along with most of the ground level, in the long-term lease. A representative from Alvarez & Marsal Property Solutions (AMPS), which brokered the deal for the retailer, declined to comment on the asking rent.

