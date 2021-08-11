Jerry Hugh Lane (March 28, 1941 – July 27, 2021)

Jerry Hugh Lane was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on March 28, 1941, to Gene and Cassie who were a rock-solid source of support and encouragement in his life. Jerry attended Westminster College and the University of Utah where he studied geology and social work. He retired in 1997 from 30 years of service in the state of Utah as a social worker. Jerry and Jo created welcoming homes in Sugarhouse (Utah), Donnelly (Idaho) and Yuma (Arizona).