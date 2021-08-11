Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson reportedly way ahead of schedule, could start for Colts in Week 1

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5ooW_0bOSyzHp00

The Indianapolis Colts gave a wide-ranging timeline of five to 12 weeks for quarterback Carson Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to recover from their recent foot surgeries. They’re reportedly much closer to the short end of that span as they bid to return to the field sooner than expected.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Wednesday that Wentz and Nelson could very well suit up for the Colts’ Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks:

This comes on the heels of plenty encouraging news surrounding the franchise.

Head coach Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard just received contract extensions through 2026 earlier in the day, and rookie sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger just began splitting first-team practice reps with second-year QB Jacob Eason to provide healthy competition in Wentz’s stead .

So not only does it look like Indianapolis may have unearthed a diamond in the rough in Ehlinger, but Wentz may very well be on time to make his Colts debut when it actually counts.

See where the Colts check in on our latest NFL power rankings

Indianapolis Colts can’t afford to rush Carson Wentz back into action

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHAbZ_0bOSyzHp00
May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws the ball during Indianapolis Colts OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

While Nelson has proven to be an absolutely elite player at his position and seems sturdy enough to overcome just about any bumps and bruises accumulated through a 17-game season, the same can’t be said for Wentz.

An extensive injury history during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles cost Wentz tons of playing time. Coming off a disastrous 2020 campaign in which he forced his way out of Philly, it’s bound to be a situation where Wentz wants to shed his injury-prone label and prove he can thrive in a reunion with Reich.

The Colts have one of the most well-built organizations in the NFL, so they’re unlikely to botch Wentz’s return. That said, they need to be patient and bear in mind the long-term vision not only for the years to come, but for this 2021 season in general.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVvjM_0bOSyzHp00 Also Read:
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz at practice boot-free

Now that there’s an extra game on the schedule, Wentz has his work cut out even more to last a full season. If Ehlinger or Eason can step up for even a week or two and help the team play winning football while leaning on the Jonathan Taylor-led rushing attack and a solid Colts defense , that could buy Wentz valuable time to heal up a little more.

Of note regarding Wentz’s injury, too: It’s related to a previous ailment, which isn’t the case for Nelson. All the more reason to exercise more caution if it can be helped.

Plus, the AFC South is among the worst divisions in the NFL, so as long as Wentz doesn’t miss more than two games and plays at the level he did under Reich’s watch when they shared time on the Eagles, Indianapolis could still be well within the playoff hunt and the race for the division crown.

Keep up with every game on the NFL schedule via our NFL Games Today flagship post

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Chris Mortensen
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Espn#The Seattle Seahawks#Gm#Nfl Games#Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Related
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Philip Rivers, Potential Comeback News

Earlier Tuesday night, retired NFL quarterback Philip Rivers sparked an interesting conversation thanks to his latest comments about a potential comeback. In a recent conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Rivers, who now coaches high school football in Alabama, said he has not “completely ruled out” a return to the league.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLAOL Corp

NFL World Reacts To The Sam Ehlinger News

An interesting situation is developing in the Indianapolis Colts quarterback room this training camp. The Colts are without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who underwent foot surgery. Wentz, who was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis this offseason, is expected to miss several weeks. It’s unclear where the Colts will turn. Some...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Nick Foles Trade Rumors

Trade rumors are once again swirling for one of the NFL’s all-time great journeymen, Nick Foles. The 32-year-old veteran quarterback is currently heading into his second season with the Chicago Bears. However, it’s possible that the Bears could trade Foles. Chicago signed Andy Dalton in the offseason and selected Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLESPN

'Omaha! Omaha!' How Peyton Manning changed quarterbacking forever

INDIANAPOLIS -- The record-breaking play some 17 years ago was like something drawn up by kids in the dirt. But it further established Peyton Manning as the NFL's greatest quarterback at the line of scrimmage. Manning secretly told receiver Brandon Stokley he would give him the "smash symbol" -- a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Colts reveal plan at QB if Carson Wentz misses start of season

The timeline for Carson Wentz to return for the Indianapolis Colts after undergoing foot surgery remains somewhat foggy with the regular season opener less than a month away. There remains optimism that Wentz could be ready for the Colts’ Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Indianapolis...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLFanSided

NFL rookie quarterbacks make debuts, Dak Prescott injury and more

Over the weekend, we got our first look at the five rookie quarterbacks picked in April’s first round. Let’s breakdown what their performances mean. Five quarterbacks. Five stories. With Mac Jones playing Thursday and the others — Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance — all getting their...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best quarterbacks Colts must trade for with Carson Wentz undergoing surgery

After trading for Carson Wentz this offseason with the hopes of having him back at full strength, it looks as if the Indianapolis Colts took a big risk by trading for the injury-prone quarterback. With Wentz now needing surgery on his foot and expected to miss a huge portion of the upcoming NFL season, the Colts will now be scrambling to find a replacement at quarterback that can hold them over until Wentz is back at full strength.

Comments / 0

Community Policy