We Have The Solutions To The Climate Crisis. Now We Must Act.

By RMI
CleanTechnica
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe emotional weight of the findings in the IPCC’s latest report is real and the conclusion is therefore unmistakable: we must double down and act without delay. We have known for many decades that at some point this day would come when the climate crisis was not a distant future occurrence but happening now. The only remaining question is, how fast will we take action to reduce the consequences of this planetary emergency?

