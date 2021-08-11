5 Ways to Save Energy in Your Yard

What if I told you there was a miracle plant? One that has over 25,000 uses from rope, to clothes, to concrete, to medicine. A plant that grew quick and tall, that dug its roots deep into the dirt and sequestered tons of carbon back into the soil while sucking polluting metals back out of it. Could you guess what it is? I'll give you a hint, it's been demonized for its association with its cousin, weed. That's right, this miracle plant is hemp. But in the U.S. it's barely grown. So why, if hemp can do such good, has it been so villainized in the eyes of Americans. This is the shocking story of how the United States almost had a sustainable, hemp-based society, and then threw it all away.