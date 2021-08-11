Where to find free COVID-19 tests in Jacksonville
Jacksonville is one of the most affected cities by surging COVID-19 cases.
In response to the spike in cases, several hospitals are postponing surgeries and limiting the number of visitors.
As a way to help track the active cases and prevent the further spread of the virus in Jacksonville, it is important that people get tested if they believe they have been exposed to the virus.
Here is a list of locations where you can get free COVID-19 tests in Florida.
Free COVID-19 Tests:
- CVS Pharmacy - Multiple locations
By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.
- Walgreens - Multiple locations
By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test
- Quest Direct - Multiple locations
By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.
- Florida Department of Health - Duval Central Health Plaza
Located at 515 W. 6th Street, Jacksonville. Monday to Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Phone: 904-253-1850
- COVID-19 Clinic Testing Site - Town Center near Dick’s Sporting Goods.
This opens Thursday, 8/12. For hours of operation and to locate the testing site in the center’s parking lot, please visit: covidclinic.org/testing-sites . Questions during registration will verify every patient’s free eligibility for diagnostic testing. Travel related services are not included with the No-Cost-To-Patient diagnostic testing.
The following sites are expected to operational with free COVID-19 testing by Monday, Aug. 16. The Cuba Hunter Community Center site is expected to open the following Monday, Aug. 23.
- Lane Wiley Senior Center located at 6710 Wiley Road, 32210
- Clanzel T. Brown Community Center located at 4545 Moncrief Road, 32209
- Beaches Location (former Kmart) located at 540 Atlantic Boulevard, 32266
- Emmett Reed Community Center located at 1093 W. 6th Street, 32209
- Cuba Hunter Community Center located at 4380 Bedford Road, 32207
Other Testing Locations:
These may cost money.
Most, however, are free with insurance or a doctor's note.
- Agape Family Health - Westside (5460 Blanding Blvd.)
Testing is done between Monday - Wednesday between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Agape Family Health - Northside (1680 Dunn Ave)
Testing is done between Monday - Wednesday between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Avecina Medical - Julington Creek (1633 Race Track Rd)
By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.
- Avecina Medical - Oak Leaf (9580 Applecross Rd #106)
By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.
- Avecine Medical - Tinseltown (4160 Southside Blvd #10)
By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.
- CareSpot - Southside (8705 Perimeter Park Boulevard, Suite 2)
By appointment only. Call (904) 674-3050 to schedule a test.
- Curative - Havana JAX Testing Site (2578 Atlantic Blvd.)
By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.
- Florida Department of Health (515 W. 6th Street)
Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Quest Diagnostics - Multiple locations
By appointment only; must have doctor's notice. Tap here to schedule a test.
