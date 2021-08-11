Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Where to find free COVID-19 tests in Jacksonville

First Coast News
First Coast News
 7 days ago

Jacksonville is one of the most affected cities by surging COVID-19 cases.

In response to the spike in cases, several hospitals are postponing surgeries and limiting the number of visitors.

As a way to help track the active cases and prevent the further spread of the virus in Jacksonville, it is important that people get tested if they believe they have been exposed to the virus.

Here is a list of locations where you can get free COVID-19 tests in Florida.

Free COVID-19 Tests:

By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.

By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test

By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.

  • Florida Department of Health - Duval Central Health Plaza

Located at 515 W. 6th Street, Jacksonville. Monday to Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Phone: 904-253-1850

This opens Thursday, 8/12. For hours of operation and to locate the testing site in the center’s parking lot, please visit: covidclinic.org/testing-sites . Questions during registration will verify every patient’s free eligibility for diagnostic testing. Travel related services are not included with the No-Cost-To-Patient diagnostic testing.

The following sites are expected to operational with free COVID-19 testing by Monday, Aug. 16. The Cuba Hunter Community Center site is expected to open the following Monday, Aug. 23.

  • Lane Wiley Senior Center located at 6710 Wiley Road, 32210
  • Clanzel T. Brown Community Center located at 4545 Moncrief Road, 32209
  • Beaches Location (former Kmart) located at 540 Atlantic Boulevard, 32266
  • Emmett Reed Community Center located at 1093 W. 6th Street, 32209
  • Cuba Hunter Community Center located at 4380 Bedford Road, 32207

Other Testing Locations:

These may cost money.

Most, however, are free with insurance or a doctor's note.

Testing is done between Monday - Wednesday between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Testing is done between Monday - Wednesday between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.

By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.

By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.

By appointment only. Call (904) 674-3050 to schedule a test.

By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.

Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

By appointment only; must have doctor's notice. Tap here to schedule a test.

