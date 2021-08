Last week's Indie World Presentation got off to a high-energy start with another look at the Jet Set-inspired release Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. It was confirmed then and there that the game would be a 'timed console exclusive' - in other words, it won't be out on "other" platforms like Xbox or PlayStation at the same time as the Switch release. While there was no mention of how long this period would last, not long after the show - Team Reptile shared the following message on social media: