Troy, MI

Lanes reopening on I-75 after July 12 tanker crash and fire at Big Beaver Road in Troy

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 7 days ago
Freeway lanes and ramps will reopen on I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy after a tanker crash and fire on July 12.

RELATED: Damage repairs estimated at $1.5 million after tanker crash and fire on I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy

A preliminary investigation found that the tanker driver hit the center median wall of northbound I-75 near the Big Beaver Road overpass, and immediately caught fire.

All lanes of the freeway and a part of the median barrier wall were damaged on July 12 after the incident.

All southbound I-75 lanes will reopen at Big Beaver Road. Northbound I-75 will fully reopen except from 8 Mile Road to Wattles Road, where it will have only two lanes open. A right-lane closure remains in place for slope repairs that are unrelated to the July 12 tanker crash and fire that damaged the freeway and median barrier wall. The Rochester Road and Big Beaver Road ramps will also reopen.

To safely rebuild the damaged sections, crews had both directions of I-75 reduced to one open lane. To minimize expected delays and for motorist safety, crews closed the entrance ramp at Rochester Road to northbound I-75 and the Big Beaver Road entrance ramps to southbound I-75.

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

