Lake County to host final two special recycling collections for electronics and hazardous waste

Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.

With the fall season and new school year approaching, Lake County has announced its final two special recycling collections of the year.

RELATED: More local coverage from WKYC

This is a special service for our residents and it continues to pay big dividends by keeping households clean and the environment safe,” Lake County Department of Utilities Commissioner John Plecnik said in a statement.

The first event will be the Electronics, TV and Computer Monitor Collection, held on Saturday, Aug. 14. According to a release, "this collection accepts most household electronics that plug into the wall," while prohibited items include any items on a trailer, exercise equipment, loose batteries, large appliances, carbon & smoke detectors and any items containing Freon.

LCD, plasma and flat TV or computer screens of any size will be accepted free of charge. Meanwhile, tube televisions and CRT monitors will be accepted for a fee of $5 for tube screens up to 21 inches and a $10 fee for tube screens 22 inches and greater. Only cash and checks will be accepted at the event.

Additionally, all memory components on computer-related devices will be professionally erased or destroyed in a secure facility prior to being recycled.

“Residents get the luxury of knowing their personal information is safe as electronics collected at these collections are safely and securely disposed,” said Commissioner Ron Young.

As for the second special collection, the Hazardous Waste Collection will be held on Sept. 25. No fees are associated with this collection, in which all household hazardous waste collected will be recycled or destroyed safely by neutralization or incineration.

A full list of accepted items at both events can be found here .