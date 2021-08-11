Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MINNESOTA DUE TO LOW RH AND GUSTY WINDS Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire weather conditions today. West winds of 10 to 18 mph with gusts of 20 to 27 mph are forecast for this afternoon and early this evening. Minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent are also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.