Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Scottish judge permits legal case over Trump’s golf course spending

By Severin Carrell Scotland editor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmQZc_0bOSy9ue00
Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course in Scotland, June 2016. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The global campaign group Avaaz has been allowed to take legal action over the Scottish government’s refusal to investigate the source of Donald Trump’s wealth.

A Scottish judge has granted Avaaz permission to challenge a decision by ministers to reject calls for an unexplained wealth order (UWO) into how Trump raised the hundreds of millions of pounds spent on his two Scottish golf courses near Aberdeen and Turnberry.

Known as “ McMafia orders”, they give Scottish prosecutors and courts the legal power to investigate how people, such as senior figures in organised crime, came by the money used to buy homes, cars, yachts and other assets.

The court’s decision is the latest blow for Trump and his family, who are under numerous investigations by prosecutors in the US over the former president’s tax affairs and finances.

The Trump Organization robustly rejects allegations that the former president used unlawful sources to finance his golf courses in Scotland; his son Eric Trump has said the family used its own money to do so.

Attention has focused on whether Trump borrowed the money from Deutsche Bank, or from unknown overseas backers, including Russian sources. So far, there has been no proof of any illicit funding of Trump’s businesses.

Avaaz, a crowd-sourced campaign group, took the case after Scottish ministers rejected calls from Patrick Harvie, the Scottish Greens co-leader, and other MSPs for an investigation into how Trump bought and funded both courses.

Humza Yousaf, the then justice secretary, told Harvie that a decision to pursue a UWO was solely a matter for the lord advocate, Scotland’s chief prosecutor, whose decisions had to be “free of political interference”.

After Harvie challenged that, the government admitted that ministers had the responsibility to request a McMafia order investigation. Even so, the Scottish National party and Conservatives rejected a Holyrood motion from the Greens, backed by Labour and the Liberal Democrats, calling for one earlier this year by 89 to 32 votes.

Before the vote, Eric Trump said : “Patrick Harvie is nothing more than a national embarrassment with his pathetic antics that only serve himself and his political agenda.”

In a ruling issued on Wednesday by the court of session, Scotland’s civil court, Lord Sandison said he believed the Avaaz case “had real prospects of success [and that] there was a sensible legal argument to be had on the matters raised by the petition”.

Nick Flynn, the legal director at Avaaz, said: “Armed with a proper understanding of the law, we hope ministers agree that Trump’s purchase demands the transparency that only a UWO can bring. Scotland’s reputation for upholding the rule of law and combating money laundering depends on it.”

Harvie said: “I’m glad we are a step forward in getting some clarity over why Trump’s business dealings in Scotland haven’t been investigated. It should never have got to the stage of a legal challenge from an NGO for the Scottish government to confirm or deny whether they will seek a McMafia order.”

Trump’s critics believe there are significance questions about how he financed the original purchase of both Menie, north of Aberdeen, in 2008, and the conversion of what was then a small coastal country estate into an 18-hole championship golf course with boutique hotel.

That was followed by Trump’s purchase of the far larger Turnberry golf resort and its five-star hotel in 2014.

Trump spent tens of millions of pounds upgrading the hotel, adding a new ballroom, then redesigned both Turnberry’s golf courses. Overall, the Trump project is estimated to have cost in excess of £120m.

Recent accounts show the Turnberry business owes Trump £114m, and the Aberdeenshire estate £44m.

Sandison allowed the Avaaz application to proceed even though it was technically time-barred, and also decided a future judicial review could investigate Trump’s finances, not just the dry technical question of whether ministers can order a UWO inquiry.

After rejecting the government’s protests that the petition was filed too late, the judge ruled there were clear matters of public importance raised by the Avaaz case.

“The question comes to be whether the petition raises matters of such live and substantive public importance as to render it in the interests of justice to allow it to proceed out of time,” Sandison said.

Comments / 239

The Guardian

The Guardian

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Harvie
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Humza Yousaf
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Scottish Labour#Golf Course#Reuters#Uwo#The Trump Organization#Deutsche Bank#Russian#Conservatives#Holyrood#Greens#Democrats#Armed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

US judge throws out Trump-era approval for giant Alaska oil project

A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. US district court judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage, in a 110-page ruling, vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Deaths of police officer and son treated as suspected murder-suicide

The deaths of a police officer and his three-year-old son in Kidderminster are being treated as a suspected murder-suicide. West Mercia police assistant chief constable Damian Barratt said that although the deaths of David Louden, 39, and Harrison Louden were originally treated as unexplained, the force was now satisfied no other parties had been involved.
POTUSThe Guardian

America will never be back like before, but the world still needs democratic leadership

“America is back,” said President Joe Biden earlier this year, and the entire democratic world breathed a sigh of relief. But as we watch the debacle of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan – Kabul as Saigon 2 – a ghostly voice whispers to us: what if America is not back? What if it is never coming back? What happens then? The Chinese century? Europe as new leader of the free world? Or just plain old international anarchy?
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. appeals judge's order reviving Trump 'remain in Mexico' program

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday appealed a federal judge's order to reinstate a controversial immigration program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases. The Biden administration appealed the decision...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Court Orders Biden to Reinstate Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy

(Reuters) - A federal judge has ordered President Joe Biden's administration to reinstate his Republican predecessor's "remain in Mexico" policy, which forced tens of thousands of Central American asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court cases. In a victory for the states of Missouri and Texas, which brought the...
POTUSWashington Post

Mr. Trump’s actions fit the history

Dana Milbank’s Aug. 8 Washington Sketch column, “We can’t let the terrorists rewrite Jan. 6,” brilliantly combined real Civil War history with the reality that the large-scale, hideous violence perpetrated by then-President Donald Trump and his followers was an attempted coup d’etat to establish Mr. Trump as “President for life,” by whatever name a fascist dictator over the United States. Mr. Trump and his followers came close to success. Though Mr. Trump nearly succeeded, U.S. democracy was saved by the brave Americans in the Capitol Police. Except for them, we would now be under a brutal fascist dictatorship.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Judge rules House can subpoena some, not all, of Trump’s taxes

A federal court ruled Wednesday that House Democrats can access some of former President Donald Trump‘s tax documents, but warned that the congressional subpoena to access Mr. Trump‘s accounting firm must be narrow. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee, said the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which sought...
POTUSMSNBC

The one line that exposes Trump's real plan to overturn the 2020 election

Rachel Maddow points to the one spot in acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue's handwritten notes on Donald Trump's call to acting-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen that shows how Republican state legislatures sympathetic to Trump figured into Trump's plan to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 election.Aug. 10, 2021.

Comments / 239

Community Policy