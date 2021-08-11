Cancel
Agriculture

Forests Help Make Clouds, And Together They Cool The Earth

By Stephen Luntz
IFLScience
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew evidence reveals trees have a net cooling effect over a much larger area of Earth than previously suspected, once cloud-formation is factored in. It's not news that trees pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to stop the Earth getting too hot. However, trees are darker than the grasslands they replace, and therefore also contribute to the capturing of extra heat. Climate scientists feared this effect may undo the benefits of reforestation in certain locations.

