LOOK: Connor Heyward is working at tight end

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Connor Heyward brings a mixed bag of emotions to Michigan State fans. He brings great versatility, being able to do several things decently well, but hasn’t found a true spot to excel in.

Heyward has been seen patrolling the Michigan State backfield in the last few seasons, but has only found minimal success.

In four seasons, Heyward has carried the ball 210 times for 818 yards and 5 touchdowns. He has shown flashes of being a good receiver, catching 61 passes for 385 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The move to a tight end or an H-back type role is something that appears to fit Heyward’s skillset well. Heyward is good in pass protection, run blocking, and can run quality routes with good hands.

With a crowded running back room, we may see Heyward move around more than once, today it was at tight end.

