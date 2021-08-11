Cancel
NFL

Ravens announce mask policy ahead of Week 1 preseason game vs. Saints

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that fans visiting M&T Bank Stadium must adhere to Baltimore City’s COVID-19 guidelines, beginning with Saturday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. This applies to any Saints fans making the trip, so here is what you need to know:

“All ticketed fans will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times when in an indoor area of M&T Bank Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.

The indoor face covering requirement will include, but is not limited to, retail stores, restrooms, the Club Level concourse, elevators, corridors, suites, first aid rooms, Guest Service Locations and the Press Level.

Masks must be worn on the Club Level concourse. However, masks will not be required in the Club Level seating bowl. Mask wearing will be required inside suites but not required on suite balconies.”

While M&T Bank Stadium is an outdoor venue, similar policies are in effect for New Orleans’ own enclosed Caesars Superdome. City communications director Beau Tidwell said on Tuesday that: “The citywide mask mandate is in effect. The Dome is in the city. Anybody at the Dome is going to be expected to be wearing a mask regardless of any other changes that may or may not be made. So the expectation is that everybody is going to be masked up.”

New Orleans will host its first preseason game on Aug. 23 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and barring a change of course fans will be expected to wear masks inside the Superdome. Just as they did last year. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections have prompted sustained public health policies around the country. While indoor capacity has not been restricted within New Orleans, it does appear we aren’t quite “back to normal” as hoped for the Saints’ 2021 season.

