Elena Delle Donne Credits Russell Westbrook for Motivating Her During Injury Rehab

Elena Delle Donne is back practicing with the Washington Mystics although still isn't sure when she'll step on the court in a game for the team. Its been mentally incredible just to be back with my teammates and competing again, Delle Donne said in a Zoom call. It has been quite a long road. And I dont think you realize how much you miss it until youre actually back in it. And then its like, My goodness! Its just been so refreshing.