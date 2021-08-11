Elena Delle Donne Credits Russell Westbrook for Motivating Her During Injury Rehab
Elena Delle Donne doesn’t have a specific date in mind for her return to the basketball court. She takes it day by day, and a practice at a time. For nearly two years, the two-time WNBA MVP has been recovering from a pair of back surgeries and has not played in a competitive game of basketball since leading the Mystics to their first WNBA title on Oct. 10, 2019. During the process, Delle Donne, who turns 32 next month, has not always felt confident she’d be able to return.washingtoncitypaper.com
