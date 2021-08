“The purpose of life is undoubtedly to know oneself.” Mahatma Gandhi, The Essential Gandhi. Rocky, the code name given to me by the far left in the Portland, Oregon protest movement, was born out of pure existential spiritual crisis, the kind that has plagued me my entire life. I could never understand why others did not ask questions the way that I did. Why did people say one thing and do another? How could God really designate a favorite people? Why does no one know what the meaning of life is?