Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Day

NYC's 45 Adapters play 33 Golden Street Friday

By Rick Koster
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 7 days ago

As long as there are angry young folks, there will be punk rock. As long as punk rock requires mastery of an extremely finite set of guitar chords, there will be angry young folks who express their unhappiness through punk rock.

It's a very cool sort of circular artistic parasitism. Or something like that.

On Friday, New York City's 45 Adapters play 33 Golden Street in New London on a bill with The Simulators CT and Murderers Row. 45 Adapters aren't precisely a new or young band anymore; their latest album, the frenetic and energized "Now or Never" perhaps should be called "Now, Then and Forever." In that spirit, they're living proof that, in addition to my stupid observations about punk music structures and inspirations, the genre has an amazing ability to keep its fans and practitioners Young in defiance of physiology.

The 45 Adapters, 10 p.m. Friday, 33 Golden Street, 33 Golden St., New London; $5; (860) 443-1193.

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
380
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Rock#New York City#Ct#Punk Music#Rock Band#Nyc#Murderers Row#Adapters
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy