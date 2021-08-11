NYC's 45 Adapters play 33 Golden Street Friday

As long as there are angry young folks, there will be punk rock. As long as punk rock requires mastery of an extremely finite set of guitar chords, there will be angry young folks who express their unhappiness through punk rock.

It's a very cool sort of circular artistic parasitism. Or something like that.

On Friday, New York City's 45 Adapters play 33 Golden Street in New London on a bill with The Simulators CT and Murderers Row. 45 Adapters aren't precisely a new or young band anymore; their latest album, the frenetic and energized "Now or Never" perhaps should be called "Now, Then and Forever." In that spirit, they're living proof that, in addition to my stupid observations about punk music structures and inspirations, the genre has an amazing ability to keep its fans and practitioners Young in defiance of physiology.

The 45 Adapters, 10 p.m. Friday, 33 Golden Street, 33 Golden St., New London; $5; (860) 443-1193.