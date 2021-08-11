Cancel
These Comfortable Jeggings From Zappos Are Designed to Hug Every Curve

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Democracy "Ab" Solution Jegging Zappos

Jeggings have been around for quite some time, but we still consider them one of the best denim innovations in recent memory. Sure, we adore all of our jeans, but jeggings are next-level comfortable. The amount of stretch they provide goes so far beyond standard cotton denim!

As jeggings are typically skintight, they don’t all have the ability to look flattering. One of our favorite jegging discoveries comes courtesy of Democracy, and they just may be one of the comfiest pairs on the market right now!

Democracy “Ab” Solution Jegging (Blue) Zappos

The design of these jeggings is classic — there’s your typical five-pocket look with a zip-fly closure, plus a mid-rise fit. They’re cut in a skinny jean style and extend all the way down to the ankle. Basically, these pants are clean and simple — and we’re all about it. They don’t have any type of funky embellishments on the back pockets or legs, so they’re as versatile as it gets.

The unique features on these jeggings are the hidden mesh panels and the built-in elastic waistband that’s designed to smooth you out and make your curves look amazing! This is a signature trademark of the Democracy brand, and we’ve seen countless rave reviews of how figure-flattering their products can be. Your curves will reportedly look immaculate — and what’s better than that?

Democracy “Ab” Solution Jegging (Indigo) Zappos

You can score this specific pair of jeggings in two sleek shades. There’s a light blue and a darker indigo blue wash available, and both options are incredible. The darker pair might be more suitable for the office, while the lighter option nails that casual weekend vibe. You can easily dress up either pair for fancier occasions with the right top and shoes. Whichever pair you decide to go for is bound to be a great buy, but if you’re feeling particularly spendy, score ’em both!

All of these excellent elements have come together to create a seriously amazing denim pant. The stretch, simple design and added shaping details make these jeans a cut about the rest. If you can’t already tell, we’re infatuated with these affordable jeggings. It’s time to smash that “Add to Cart” button!

See it: Get the Democracy “Ab” Solution Jegging with free shipping for just $68, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Democracy and shop all of the women’s shoes, clothing and more available from Zappos!

