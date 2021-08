It’s been a weird past 18 months, and one of the odder things has been the way games have evolved to deal with the ongoing pandemic. No game faced a bigger need to change, or a bigger challenge to its core concept than Niantic’s Pokemon Go, which is based on the idea of getting out and moving around places — often with friends. Niantic buckled down and made a number of changes over the time frame to deal with the pandemic situation, but they are now taking actions that, instead of helping end the situation, threaten to prolong it.