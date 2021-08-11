Activision Blizzard shareholder criticizes company for “inadequate response”

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The ExOne Company ("ExOne" or the "Company") (XONE) - Get Report. in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the Company by Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop") (DM) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop stock for each ExOne share they own, for a total consideration of $25.50 per share. The share consideration component is subject to an exchange ratio adjustment if Desktop's 20-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") three days prior to closing is between $7.94 and $9.70. If the 20-day VWAP exceeds the higher end of that range, the exchange ratio will be fixed at 1.7522 per share, and if the 20-day VWAP goes below the lower end of that range, the exchange ratio will be fixed at 2.1416 per share. Upon completion of the transaction, Desktop shareholders will own between approximately 85% and 88% of the combined company, while current ExOne shareholders will only own between approximately 12% and 15%.