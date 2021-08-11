Cancel
Activision Blizzard shareholder criticizes company for “inadequate response”

By Oleg Nesterenko
gameworldobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Activision Blizzard shareholders, investment group SOC, criticized the gaming giant for “the inadequate response from management.”. As shared by Axios, on August 10, SOC executive director Dieter Waizeneggar, sent a letter to the Activision Blizzard executives saying that they failed to announce any changes in the company’s hiring process and pay gaps between executives and workers. Waizeneggar further claims that law firm Wilmer Hale, brought in to conduct a review of the company culture, does not have the experience to properly investigate workplace harassment.

