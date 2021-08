VALLEY COTTAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX:CRMZ) reported that revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased to $4.25 million up 10.3% from $3.85 million in 2020. The Company reported a reduction in operating expenses of approximately $103,850 or 3.4% as compared to 2020, primarily driven by a revised methodology of accruing commissions implemented in December 2020 and lower commission expense for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reported a pre-tax income of approximately $417,600 as compared to pre-tax loss of approximately $108,000 in the prior year.