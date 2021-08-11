Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

UTAH SCHOOL PARTNERSHIPS PROVIDE MODEL FOR EXPANDING EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

By eSchool News Staff
eSchool Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTAH and ARIZONA (Aug. 9, 2021) – Education changes lives. Yet for a multitude of reasons, not all students have equal access to quality learning. It is a challenge that former Utah State Senator Howard Stephenson has been working to solve for 20-plus years. Recently, with the support of the Utah Legislature and groups like the Utah Private Schools Association, he has made some great strides. The most recent – and most notable – comes from what some may consider an unlikely source: a series of partnerships between Utah schools and ASU Prep Digital, an accredited online K-12 school based in neighboring Arizona.

www.eschoolnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Online Education#K 12 School#Utah School Partnerships#The Utah Legislature#Asu Prep Digital#The Juab School District#Canyons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Related
Utah Stateupr.org

Program Offering Incentives For Water Conservation In Utah Expanding

Two landscape programs that encourage Utahns conserve water are expanding to Utah, Duchesne, Uintah, and Weber counties. The Flip Your Strip and Localscapes programs provide financial incentives for homeowners to convert to more water efficient landscaping. Rick Maloy is the Water Conservation Manager for the Central Utah Water Conservancy and...
EducationPosted by
@LockerRoom

One West Coast State Gives Up on Teaching Students

Frederick Hess writes at the Dispatch about a disturbing development in Oregon. It’s an education headline that, even in 2021, demands a double take: “Gov. Kate Brown signed a law to allow Oregon students to graduate without proving they can write or do math.”. Brown, Oregon’s Democratic governor, had quietly...
Salt Lake City, UTdailyutahchronicle.com

Shadley: Expand Outdoor Education This Fall

Low vaccination rates and the emerging Delta variant have caused COVID-19 cases to rise in Salt Lake City. As in-person schooling resumes, Salt Lake City’s school district must once again utilize COVID-19 mitigation practices to ensure the safety of students, teachers, staff and families. Another semester of remote learning is...
Alabama StateeSchool Online

Alabama Expands Use of LETRS Professional Learning Course Statewide

BOSTON (Aug. 16, 2021) – Lexia® Learning, a Cambium Learning® Group company, announced today that all schools throughout Alabama can now boost literacy instruction via LETRS® (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) professional learning. This professional learning experience provides the knowledge and tools for successfully applying the science of reading in classrooms. The Alabama State Department of Education funding is to support kindergarten through third grade teachers, in addition to Pre-K, administrators, and other support positions that impact K-3 literacy in the state. Educators can earn continuing education units (CEUs) or professional learning units (PLUs).
Arizona Stateasu.edu

PolitiFact partners with ASU, expands footprint in heart of nation’s capital

The Poynter Institute’s PolitiFact will move its offices to Arizona State University’s location in the heart of Washington, D.C., in a unique collaboration that will expand training in fact-checking journalism, create a new website to fact-check Arizona politicians and grow Poynter’s teaching footprint in the nation’s capital. The Pulitzer Prize-winning...
CollegesPosted by
The Press

University of Arizona Global Campus - Academic Partnership with Ultimate Medical Academy

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus, a high-quality online learning institution, is pleased to announce an Academic Partnership with Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission to equip and empower students to excel in healthcare careers. This partnership will deliver cost-savings, improved academic support, and other benefits to current and future students. UMA employees and their immediate family members can also take advantage of the program.
Tucson, AZarizona.edu

UArizona ASEMS Program Receives INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine’s 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award

The University of Arizona’s ASEMS program was recently recognized by a prominent diversity and inclusion publication for its commitment to facilitating the recruitment and retention of women and underrepresented students into STEM fields. INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education, recently announced...
College SportsPosted by
106.9 KROC

10 Minnesota Colleges with the Best Student Life

When deciding what college or university you want to go to, student life is definitely a factor to consider. You want to spend the next however many years of your life having a good time and making friends, which is why student life is important. Thanks to a website called Niche, they have ranked Minnesota colleges and universities (and colleges and universities around the country) based on many factors, including student life.
CollegesPosted by
KFIL Radio

10 Minnesota Colleges with the Best Student Life

When deciding what college or university you want to go to, student life is definitely a factor to consider. You want to spend the next however many years of your life having a good time and making friends, which is why student life is important. Thanks to a website called Niche, they have ranked Minnesota colleges and universities (and colleges and universities around the country) based on many factors, including student life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy