UTAH SCHOOL PARTNERSHIPS PROVIDE MODEL FOR EXPANDING EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

UTAH and ARIZONA (Aug. 9, 2021) – Education changes lives. Yet for a multitude of reasons, not all students have equal access to quality learning. It is a challenge that former Utah State Senator Howard Stephenson has been working to solve for 20-plus years. Recently, with the support of the Utah Legislature and groups like the Utah Private Schools Association, he has made some great strides. The most recent – and most notable – comes from what some may consider an unlikely source: a series of partnerships between Utah schools and ASU Prep Digital, an accredited online K-12 school based in neighboring Arizona.