Kamaru Usman more interested in fighting Vicente Luque than Leon Edwards, according to manager

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns says that he will never fight his “brother” Vicente Luque inside the Octagon. Burns defeated Stephen Thompson last month at UFC 264 to solidify his spot in the top-five at 170lbs, while Luque submitted Michael Chiesa at UFC 265 to announce that he is a top contender, too. Naturally, with both Burns and Luque coming off of big wins and being ranked in the top-five of the stacked UFC welterweight division, there are some fans who would like to see this matchup next. However, with Burns and Luque being good friends and training partners, “Durinho” says he will never fight against “The Silent Assassin.”