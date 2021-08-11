Cancel
Kamaru Usman more interested in fighting Vicente Luque than Leon Edwards, according to manager

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is more interested in fighting Vicente Luque than Leon Edwards, according to manager Ali Abdelaziz. Luque submitted Michael Chiesa with a first-round D’Arce choke to improve his win streak to five straight fights and make it into the top-five rankings at 170lbs. Unlike many of the other top contenders in the weight class, Luque has not yet fought Usman, which automatically makes him an intriguing option for the champ for an upcoming title defense. Usman has his hands full at the moment with Colby Covington, who he fights in a rematch at UFC 268, but according to Abdelaziz, the champ is already looking at Luque as a rival.

UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman fires back at Conor McGregor: “Be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again”

UFC champ Kamaru Usman fired back at Conor McGregor, telling him to “be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again.”. McGregor did a Q&A with fans this weekend and during one point in the conversation, he said that he will go up to 170lbs and spark the champ, Usman. “The Nigerian Nightmare” saw the comments from McGregor and fired back at him in a tweet of his own.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Spark who?' Kamaru Usman warns Conor McGregor of his desire to chase after welterweight gold

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman thinks Conor McGregor should worry about his own division before thinking about 170 pounds. In a recent Q&A on Twitter, McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) claimed he would score another knockout victory if he were to fight for the welterweight title, just like he did when he captured both the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously by finishing Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Vicente Luque thinks fighting in front of a crowd is a game changer (Video)

This will be Vicente Luque’s first fight in front of a UFC crowd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. UFC welterweight title contender Vicente Luque is on the cusp of a potential title shot against the champion Kamaru Usman, but he knows that in order to get to that point he needs to beat a very dangerous Michael Chiesa at UFC 265.
UFCufc.com

Vicente Luque’s Patience Is Paying Off

When it comes to Vicente Luque, these things are true: he’s going to put on an exciting fight, that fight will nearly always end in a finish, and he’s going to go about his business in a humble, yet confident, way. It’s why “The Silent Assassin” is such an apt moniker, and it’s also why Luque has grown into a fan-favorite in the welterweight division since coming to the UFC in 2015 via The Ultimate Fighter.
UFCmmanews.com

Vicente Luque Happy To Now Be Ranked Below Michael Chiesa

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque says he welcomed the ranking switch which saw him drop behind his upcoming opponent Michael Chiesa. Luque and Chiesa are set to go toe-to-toe this weekend at UFC 265. The Brazilian will be looking to end the 33-year-old’s winning streak at four and, in doing so, extend his own to the same number.
UFCfightsports.tv

Colby Covington Eyes Adesanya For Next Bout After Fighting Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington is set to have another title shot against welterweight champion Kamaru Usmanat UFC 268 in November. But he has already revealed what his plans are after the rematch. “I’m gonna fight in my weight class against Kamaru Usman. I’m gonna get the world title, 170, welterweight, and then...
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC 265 Predictions: Vicente Luque vs. Michael Chiesa odds, analysis

Currently the #6 ranked welterweight in the UFC and 20-7 overall, Vicente Luque is 9-1 in his last 10 fights. One spot above him in the rankings and 18-4 overall, Michel Chiesa has only lost two fights since 2015. Both men are experts at their style of fighting and are adept at getting finishes. Of their combined 38 victories, 29 have come via finish. High-level and highly dangerous men, Luque and Chiesa look to move one step closer to a title shot with a win Saturday night.
UFCBoxing Scene

UFC Champion Kamaru Usman Believes He Can Beat Canelo Alvarez

Add UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as the latest MMA star who wants to try his hand at beating boxing’s pound-for-pound king. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has dreams of knocking Saul “Canelo” Alvarez off his throne. “I think I can do anything that I put my mind to,” Usman said in...
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 265 results: Vicente Luque calls out Kamaru Usman after submitting Michael Chiesa with slick D’arce choke

Vicente Luque is ready for his shot at welterweight gold. The veteran welterweight wrapped up another impressive win at UFC 265 on Saturday night after he escaped an early submission attempt from Michael Chiesa and then countered with one of his own. As the fighters scrambled on the ground, Luque grabbed onto his signature D’arce choke and after a valiant attempt to break free, Chiesa was forced to tap out with the end coming at 3:25 in the first round.
UFCmmanews.com

Michael Chiesa Says He Poses A Unique Problem To Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa believes he has the tools to “pose a problem” for UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Since returning to 170 pounds in 2018 following consecutive losses to Kevin Lee and Anthony Pettis at lightweight, Chiesa has looked back to his best. A four-fight winning streak that includes victories over Rafael dos Anjos and Neil Magny has ascended “Maverick” to the division’s top-five. He’s now likely just a win or two away from a meeting with Usman inside the Octagon.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns says he will never fight his “brother” Vicente Luque in the UFC

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns says that he will never fight his “brother” Vicente Luque inside the Octagon. Burns defeated Stephen Thompson last month at UFC 264 to solidify his spot in the top-five at 170lbs, while Luque submitted Michael Chiesa at UFC 265 to announce that he is a top contender, too. Naturally, with both Burns and Luque coming off of big wins and being ranked in the top-five of the stacked UFC welterweight division, there are some fans who would like to see this matchup next. However, with Burns and Luque being good friends and training partners, “Durinho” says he will never fight against “The Silent Assassin.”
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vicente Luque wants title shot against Kamaru Usman following incredible finish at UFC 265

Top contender Vicente Luque wants a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman following his incredible finish at UFC 265. Luque finished Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke in the first round of their welterweight bout on the UFC 265 main card. The win was the fourth in a row for Luque, all by stoppage, and he improved his UFC record to 14-3, with 13 of those wins coming by stoppage. “The Silent Assassin” has become one of the most exciting fighters in all of the UFC, and he is hoping that finishing his opponents in such devastating fashion earns him a title shot.
UFCBloody Elbow

Dana White praises ‘killer’ Vicente Luque: ‘I love to watch that kid fight’

Vicente Luque is going to be part of future welterweight contender conversations following his performance at UFC 265, says UFC president Dana White. Luque earned his fourth consecutive win — and second by D’Arce choke — when he submitted Michael Chiesa in the first round of their fight on Saturday. White was left in awe by Luque and praised him for making such a bold statement by submitting Chiesa, who is obviously known for his grappling prowess. Now that he holds a win over another name in the upper echelon of the welterweight division, White has no doubt that Luque should be talked about alongside those currently sitting at the top.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Vicente Luque submits Michael Chiesa at UFC 265

A key welterweight bout between perennial division contenders Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque took place on tonight’s UFC 265 main card. Chiesa (18-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout sporting a four-fight winning steak, his latest being a drubbing of Neil Magny back in January. ‘Maverick’ had most previously tasted defeated at the hands of Anthony Pettis in a lightweight scrap.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Vicente Luque interested in Nate Diaz fight with win over Michael Chiesa

No. 6 ranked UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque will have good things coming for him if he beats no. 5 ranked 170 pounder Michael Chiesa Saturday at UFC 265. While Luque is focused on what is in front of him with Chiesa, he did express interest in a potential fight with Nate Diaz at the UFC 265 pre-fight press conference.

