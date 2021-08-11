Cancel
Germany arrests alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER Associated Press
Bowling Green Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany has arrested a British citizen on suspicion of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin, officials said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was detained on Tuesday in the city of Potsdam southwest of the capital based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as David S.

